American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $26.61 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

