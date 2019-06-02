American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $28.31 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

