American Tower Corp (AMT) Position Lowered by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after acquiring an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Tower by 43.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 43,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $134.87 and a 12-month high of $210.25. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.06%.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $6,316,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,459.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,448 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,822 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

