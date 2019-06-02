Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Receives $104.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.28.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th.

In other news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $327,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,603.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,521. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.62. 2,156,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

