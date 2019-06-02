Analysts Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 99.26%. The company had revenue of $868.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,600 shares of company stock worth $99,492. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $722.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

