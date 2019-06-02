Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $51.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.93 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chemung Financial an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 594 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,983.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 638 shares of company stock valued at $30,730 in the last 90 days. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Chemung Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 267,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Chemung Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.15. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.