Analysts Issue Forecasts for NFI Group Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NFI)

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$875.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$864.01 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. CIBC raised their target price on NFI Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$28.47 and a twelve month high of C$55.31.

In related news, Director Vincent James Sardo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$64,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$474,271.20.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

