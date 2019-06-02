Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) PT at $7.03

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

