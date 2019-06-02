Analysts Set Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) PT at $28.12

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.21 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Cragg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $61,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,793.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oil States International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Oil States International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oil States International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

OIS opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -138.67 and a beta of 2.36.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

