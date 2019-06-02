Analysts Set Trevali Mining Corp (TV) PT at $0.74

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE:TV traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.29. 1,652,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

