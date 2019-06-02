Analyzing Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) and MidSouth Bancorp (MSL)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and MidSouth Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $103.76 million 3.30 $20.60 million $1.85 15.81 MidSouth Bancorp $95.06 million 1.98 -$27.52 million ($0.37) -30.43

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MidSouth Bancorp. MidSouth Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MidSouth Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidSouth Bancorp pays out -10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Guaranty Bancshares and MidSouth Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 MidSouth Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.24%. MidSouth Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Given MidSouth Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MidSouth Bancorp is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and MidSouth Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 19.63% 9.22% 0.99% MidSouth Bancorp -35.50% -7.20% -0.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats MidSouth Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of March 1, 2019, the company had 42 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.