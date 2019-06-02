Analyzing SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) and Zillow Group (ZG)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.00 million 0.33 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.33 billion 6.51 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -162.81

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Risk & Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 2.75% 23.38% 8.70% Zillow Group -11.35% -3.18% -2.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SilverSun Technologies and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zillow Group 3 7 7 0 2.24

SilverSun Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.79%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.58%. Given SilverSun Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SilverSun Technologies is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

