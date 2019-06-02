ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Stake Increased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,594 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $23,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 563,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,310,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Green purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $284,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 480,000 shares of company stock worth $4,604,100 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.24.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

