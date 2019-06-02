Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.53 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $14.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $16.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. 8,391,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113,702. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $53.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,176. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

