ArcelorMittal (MT) PT Set at €20.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.26 ($36.35).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

