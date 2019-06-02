Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 685 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347,565 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,699,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,585,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $283,495,000 after purchasing an additional 950,851 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $98.81 and a 52-week high of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.42.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

