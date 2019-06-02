Argentum (ARG) Achieves Market Cap of $327,143.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $327,143.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 11,680,630 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

