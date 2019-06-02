Argus Downgrades Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.89.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

