Ark (ARK) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Ark has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $69.67 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00007127 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00088806 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 141,926,654 coins and its circulating supply is 112,612,392 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Binance, COSS, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.