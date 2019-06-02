Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €9.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AT1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.59 ($9.99).

ETR AT1 opened at €7.60 ($8.84) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.79 ($7.90) and a 12 month high of €7.92 ($9.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

