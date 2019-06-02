Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,030 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,584 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up 1.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 15,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 274,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 56.3% in the first quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nike to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nomura lifted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

