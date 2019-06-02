Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Position Increased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asante Solutions were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $6,528,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,290 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $19.42 on Friday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $546.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Asante Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen set a $28.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $539,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,500.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

