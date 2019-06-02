Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE:ABG opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,188,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,599 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 57,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 167.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 174,940 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 182,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.