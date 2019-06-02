ATLANT Price Down 0.6% This Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx and Exrates. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $1,228.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00383094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.02201521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00161989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004197 BTC.

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

