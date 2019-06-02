Atlassian (TEAM) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Atlassian stock opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,798.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 1.77. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $132.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $309.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

