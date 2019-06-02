Attraqt Group (ATQT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:ATQT opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. Attraqt Group has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

About Attraqt Group

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

