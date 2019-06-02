Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 494 ($6.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 478 ($6.25).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 599.40 ($7.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,669.31. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 601.40 ($7.86).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

