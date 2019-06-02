AVEVA Group (AVV) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVV. HSBC raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,685 ($35.08) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,365 ($43.97) price target (up from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,740 ($35.80) to GBX 3,370 ($44.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,310 ($43.25).

AVV stock opened at GBX 3,696 ($48.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,490.47 ($45.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.38) dividend. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

