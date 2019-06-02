Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $3.89 on Friday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

