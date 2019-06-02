Avid Technology (AVID) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Avid Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AVID opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan H. Murray sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.