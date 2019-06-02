Bank of America Analysts Give PVH (PVH) a $165.00 Price Target

PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned a $165.00 target price by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.68% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,133. PVH has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $785,383.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,285,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,692,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,155,000 after acquiring an additional 936,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,331,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PVH by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 532,927 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 487,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.