Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (JMLP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of NYSE:JMLP opened at $6.17 on Friday. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

About Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

