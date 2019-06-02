Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,829 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in HCP were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the first quarter worth about $912,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HCP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,679,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of HCP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 97,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of HCP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

HCP opened at $31.71 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.43.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $436.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

