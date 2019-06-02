Baytex Energy (BTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.62. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 2513372 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.81 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/baytex-energy-bte-shares-gap-down-to-1-62.html.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.