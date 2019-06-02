Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 444 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 240,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after buying an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 155,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,698,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $128.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

