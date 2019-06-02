B&G Foods (BGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.14

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 29388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In related news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $29,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

