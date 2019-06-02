BidaskClub Lowers Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALXN. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.06.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.87. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $15,625,063.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

