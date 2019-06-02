BidaskClub Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.20.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $132.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,856 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

