BidaskClub Lowers Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAFM. Cleveland Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanderson Farms from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of SAFM opened at $136.71 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $845.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total value of $1,278,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,544,318.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $73,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $34,883,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $44,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,157,000 after buying an additional 186,527 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 72.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after buying an additional 169,556 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

