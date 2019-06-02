BidaskClub Lowers Secureworks (SCWX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

SCWX opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -91.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Secureworks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Secureworks by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Secureworks by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Secureworks by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

