BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDSI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 703.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 981,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 859,292 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 881,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 561,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 328,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 296,582 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.41. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $41,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 606,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,458.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,855,335 shares of company stock worth $19,280,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/biodelivery-sciences-international-inc-bdsi-position-trimmed-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.