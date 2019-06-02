Bitcoinus Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55,166.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $37,437.00 and $55,166.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068160 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00200573 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002341 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006560 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000740 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 159,294,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

