BitTube One Day Trading Volume Reaches $157,321.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $157,321.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.01092958 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012970 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.