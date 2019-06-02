BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Holdings Reduced by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.99, for a total value of $1,286,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $536.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 price target (up previously from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.38.

BLK traded down $11.03 on Friday, hitting $415.56. The company had a trading volume of 534,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,357. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $557.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

