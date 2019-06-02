BlackRock Inc. Sells 316,246 Shares of UGI Corp (UGI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,098,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316,246 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of UGI worth $947,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
Shares of UGI opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $59.31.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.
In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.10 per share, with a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $2,709,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.