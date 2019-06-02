BlackRock Inc. Sells 316,246 Shares of UGI Corp (UGI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,098,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316,246 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of UGI worth $947,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of UGI opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.10 per share, with a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $2,709,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 316,246 Shares of UGI Corp (UGI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/blackrock-inc-sells-316246-shares-of-ugi-corp-ugi.html.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.