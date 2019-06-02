Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.11 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. Bluzelle has a market cap of $13.11 million and $740,449.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $727.93 or 0.08383156 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001625 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bluzelle

BLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,044,703 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

