BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $106,000 Holdings in Kimball International Inc (KBAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 5,321.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimball International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kimball International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Kimball International by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kimball International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

