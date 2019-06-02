Brokerages Expect Docusign Inc (DOCU) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Docusign reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 60.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Docusign from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,389. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33. Docusign has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 10,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $538,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,990 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Docusign by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Docusign by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Caz Investments LP increased its stake in Docusign by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

