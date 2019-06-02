Brokerages Expect Keane Group Inc (FRAC) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keane Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Keane Group reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keane Group.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Keane Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FRAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

In related news, insider James Carl Stewart sold 108,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Powell sold 43,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $457,374.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,788.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Keane Group by 8,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 102,216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Keane Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Keane Group has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

