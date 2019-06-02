Brokerages Set China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) Price Target at $78.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

CBPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $88.00 target price on China Biologic Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPO. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,844,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 479,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,082,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CBPO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. 145,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,382. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.28.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $129.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

